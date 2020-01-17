wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Ethan Page Is Feeling Better After Illness, Hard to Kill Combo Pack On Sale, Tickets For Lockdown Also On Sale

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ethan Page

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling tag team champion Ethan Page is said to be feeling much better after being extremely ill during Hard to Kill weekend.

– Tickets for Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, Ontario are on sale now. You can find them here.

– Impact is now selling a DVD/t-shirt combo for their most recent PPV, Hard to Kill. If you missed it, you can find our full report here.

