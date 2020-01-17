wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Ethan Page Is Feeling Better After Illness, Hard to Kill Combo Pack On Sale, Tickets For Lockdown Also On Sale
January 17, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling tag team champion Ethan Page is said to be feeling much better after being extremely ill during Hard to Kill weekend.
– Tickets for Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, Ontario are on sale now. You can find them here.
– Impact is now selling a DVD/t-shirt combo for their most recent PPV, Hard to Kill. If you missed it, you can find our full report here.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Kurt Angle Discusses Vince McMahon Being Ready To Fight Him At 2006 Meeting, Jumping to TNA Instead of Staying with WWE & Going to Rehab
- Details on When AEW Renewal Deal Came About, How Much TNT Was Paying For Production
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History