– Impact Wrestling will be taping the Impact 1000 episode tonight in White Plains, New York at the Westchester COunty Center. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel

* Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBA

* Feast or Fired Match: Competitors TBA

* Team 3D vs. TBA (Bully Ray and D-Von reunite for the first time in seven years)

* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

* Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, & TBA vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, & TBA

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Appearance by America’s Most Wanted & Shark Boy

* 1000 Episodes Fan Celebration

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Victory Road event:











