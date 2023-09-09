wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Final Lineup for Tonight’s Impact 1000 TV Taping, Victory Road Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling will be taping the Impact 1000 episode tonight in White Plains, New York at the Westchester COunty Center. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBA
* Feast or Fired Match: Competitors TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA (Bully Ray and D-Von reunite for the first time in seven years)
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
* Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, & TBA vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, & TBA
* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango
* Appearance by America’s Most Wanted & Shark Boy
* 1000 Episodes Fan Celebration
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Victory Road event: