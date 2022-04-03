Impact Wrestling News: Impact Planning To Bring Briscoes Back, Taya Valkyrie Will Be Regular Going Forward, Note On This Thursday’s Episode

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling “fully intends” to bring back Mark and Jay Briscoes for future events and would like to use them as regulars. The team lost to the Good Brothers at Multiverse of Matches, and noted that they weren’t happy about it and would be back.

– Impact is also planning to use Taya Valkyre, who made her return at the event, going forward. She will challenge Deonna Purrazzo at Rebellion on April 23. There’s no word on if John Hennigan will also come in.

– Thursday’s episode on AXS TV will likely include IPWF “throwback” comedy taped last night, but that’s not 100% confirmed.