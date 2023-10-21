– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Bound for Glory event will have at least one dark match for the live crowd in Chicago before the broadcast begins with the Kickoff show. Also, PWInsider reports that family members of late broadcaster Don West will be in attendance for tonight’s show.

– Impact Wrestling released a video of the Monster’s Ball competitors at Bound for Glory being isolated before the matchup. You can view that clip below:

EXCLUSIVE: Having passed midnight CT in Chicago @TheMooseNation, @PCOisNotHuman, @SteveMaclin and Rhino remain isolated ahead of the carnage that will unfold in Monster's Ball TOMORROW at #BoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/i4NqnOCR9h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2023

– Impact released some photos of Knockouts Champ Trinity and Mickie James doing the media rounds in Chicago ahead of Bound for Glory: