Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Bound for Glory, Monster’s Ball Competitors Isolated, Trinity & Mickie James Doing Media Rounds in Chicago

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - Bound for Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that tonight’s Bound for Glory event will have at least one dark match for the live crowd in Chicago before the broadcast begins with the Kickoff show. Also, PWInsider reports that family members of late broadcaster Don West will be in attendance for tonight’s show.

– Impact Wrestling released a video of the Monster’s Ball competitors at Bound for Glory being isolated before the matchup. You can view that clip below:

– Impact released some photos of Knockouts Champ Trinity and Mickie James doing the media rounds in Chicago ahead of Bound for Glory:

