Impact Wrestling News: Rebellion Tickets On Sale Today, Impact Running Hacking Gimmick, Chris Harris Backstage At Sacrifice

– Tickets for Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion event at Terminal 5 in New York City go on sale today. Titanium VIP tickets are on sale now, and other tickets go on sale at 12 PM ET. The event itself happens on April 19.

– Impact is currently running a hacking gimmick and have even started posting about it on social media.

– PWInsider reports that Chris Harris was backstage at Impact’s Sacrifice PPV this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.