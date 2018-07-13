Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Twelve-Week High, Viewership Down

– The rating for this week’s Impact Wrestling was up, marking a twelve-week high mark for the show. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 284,000 viewers, up 14% and down 7% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 304,000 viewers. The rating was the best since the April 19th episode had a 0.09, while the viewership — while down — was still better than the 254,000 from two weeks ago.

Impact Wrestling ranked #110 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Bravo’s Southern Charm won the night with a 0.58 demo rating and 1.478 million viewers.