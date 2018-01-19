 

wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Back Up

January 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LAX GFW Impact Wrestling

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Impact saw a rebound from last week’s minor fall. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 309,000 viewers, up 17% and 11% from last week’s 0.06 and 276,000. The two numbers exactly match the metrics from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #136 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets NBA game led the way with an 0.64 demo rating and 1.499 million viewers.

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ratings, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading