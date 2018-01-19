Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Back Up

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Impact saw a rebound from last week’s minor fall. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 309,000 viewers, up 17% and 11% from last week’s 0.06 and 276,000. The two numbers exactly match the metrics from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #136 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets NBA game led the way with an 0.64 demo rating and 1.499 million viewers.