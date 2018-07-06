Impact Wrestling Rating Up, Viewership Hits Seven-Week High

– The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was up, while viewership saw the highest point in seven weeks. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 304,000 viewers, up a tick and 20% from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 254,000 viewers. The demo rating hit the 2018 average, which was last hit on June 14th. Meanwhile, the audience was the best since the May 17th episode had 329,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #96 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. TNT’s airing of Captain America: Civil War won the night with a 0.49 demo rating and 1.473 million viewers.