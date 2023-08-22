Impact Wrestling Slightly Drops in Viewership, Rating Steady

– Wrestlenomics (via Fightful) reports that last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV averaged 107,000 viewers. The viewership was down slightly from the previous week from 128,000 viewers.

Additionally, the August 3 episode drew 98,000 viewers. The August 17 episode drew a 0.02 rating in the P18-49 key demo, which is identical to the previous week. IMPACT! on AXS TV ranked No. 126 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Thursday.