Impact Wrestling Reportedly Still in Talks With AXS, AXS Sale Was Discussed

– Impact Wrestling’s discussions with AXS about a potential move from Pursuit Channel are still in an active state. According to the WON, the talks are “still quite active,” although the deal is reportedly been slower to put together than was expected. Impact was expecting to be off of Pursuit and on a bigger station during the summer, which has obviously passed at this point.

Of an interesting note is that, according to the site, the discussion of a sale of AXS to Anthem Media, Impact’s parent company. There has been no word of how those talks went, and there’s no word on what deals would have to be made. Impact has had a rocky relationship with Pursuit, who have had multiple errors with Impact airings including airing the wrong episode, one episode not returning from an ad break and a lack of promotion from the channel. Pursuit was also dropped from AT&T Uverse and DirecTV in June.