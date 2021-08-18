Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Victory Road Results, More

Impact Wrestling had another set of tapings on Tuesday including for Victory Road, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per Impact Asylum:

Before The IMPACT

* Fallah Bahh & No Way def. Johnny Swinger & Hernandez

* Su Yung and the undead brides kidnap one of the Swingerellas.

IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

* Rosemary def. Tasha Steelz.

* Savannah Evans confronts Decay, which allows Tasha to steal the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Karl Anderson def. Rich Swann

* David Finley def. Chris Bey. Juice Robinson distracted Bey.

* Bullet Club attack Juice.

* Decay def. Violent by Design (Rhino & Deaner)

* Violent by Design turn on Rhino.

* Petey Williams def. TJP

* Steve Maclin attacked both men after the match.

* Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan def. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, W. Morrissey & Brian Myers

* Christian Cage cuts a promo putting over Ace Austin. Tommy Dreamer comes out to praise Christian. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton arrive, leading to a brawl between all four.

* Fallah Bahh & No Way def. Zicky Dice & Danny Limelight

* Ace Austin def. Tommy Dreamer

IMPACT Victory Road

* No DQ Match: Matt Cardona def. Rohit Raju

* Laredo Kid def. Black Taurus, John Skyler, Jake Something, Suicide and Trey Miguel

* Steve Maclin def. Petey Williams and TJP

* Chris Bey & Hikuleo def. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

* W. Morrissey & Moose def. Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Decay (Rosemary & Havok) (c) def. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

* Tag Team Championship Match: Good Brothers (c) def. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) def. Chris Sabin