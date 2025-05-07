Independent Wrestlers Contacted for Upcoming Season of Power Slap

Fightful Select reports that several independent wrestlers have been contacted about taking part in an upcoming wrestling-themed season of Power Slap. For those unfamiliar, Power Slap is a project from UFC President Dana White, in which two people slap each other as hard as they can. Fights can be won by knockout or judges decision after three rounds.

Sinn Bodhi (aka Kizarny) has been recruiting talent for the show. Those who will take part include Cassanova Valentine, Mechawolf, Juicy Finau, Stunt Marshall, Mazzerti, Facade, HollyHood Haley J, Alice Crowley, Christi Jaynes, Marty the Moth, Bruno El Oso Blanco, The Suavectios and Dani Mo.

The pay is said to be “very good” for many of the talent, although there is concern that they could get concussions and not be able to make their bookings around filming Power Slap. UFC President Dana White met with many of the talent this week. Several wrestlers were told to spread the word and build hype.

Talent were told that events connected to this will be a part of International Fight Week, as well as a future event in Saudi.