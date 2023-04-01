– We have a new NXT Women’s Champion. Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show to become the new champion. Hartwell competed in a match for the title featuring reigning champion Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyira, Zoey Stark, and Gigi Dolin.

After the match, Indi Hartwell celebrated her title win with her “husband,” Dexter Lumis, who gave Hartwell a bit of an assist to help her win the match. This is the first NXT Women’s Championship win of Hartwell’s WWE NXT career. She previously held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Candice LeRae.

