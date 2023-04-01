wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Captures WWE NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver
– We have a new NXT Women’s Champion. Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show to become the new champion. Hartwell competed in a match for the title featuring reigning champion Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyira, Zoey Stark, and Gigi Dolin.
After the match, Indi Hartwell celebrated her title win with her “husband,” Dexter Lumis, who gave Hartwell a bit of an assist to help her win the match. This is the first NXT Women’s Championship win of Hartwell’s WWE NXT career. She previously held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Candice LeRae.
You can check out 411's ongoing live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 RIGHT HERE.
NXT #StandAndDeliver starts RIGHT NOW!
And we begin with the Ladder Match for the #WWENXT Women's Championship!
🦚: https://t.co/VBOcLBvv9K
🌎: https://t.co/zKeDz2dxm9 pic.twitter.com/I7Eq72mz3l
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2023
.@gigidolin_wwe thought she had the championship won but @jacyjaynewwe just cost her the title 😱#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/s1wYtOny63
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
SHE DID IT!!!!!@indi_hartwell IS THE NEW #WWENXT WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/TWigY0wnjD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2023
The IMPACT on the lower back 🤕@tiffstrattonwwe @indi_hartwell #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/1t1YolAbvS
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
Wrestlemania goes Hollywood and here’s the leads for our Rom-Com 😍@indi_hartwell
#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/w5VdAN3ezL
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
