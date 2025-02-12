– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, wrestler Indi Hartwell discussed the stable she was a part of in WWE NXT, The Way, and if there was talk of any creative plans to reunite the group after she got called up to the main roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Indi Hartwell on not hearing about creative plans after she moved up: “It was kind of a wait and see. I really didn’t hear anything. Maybe that’s also on me for not pushing for more information. I was kind of the new girl there. I always felt on eggshells my whole time that I was there. I didn’t want to rock the boat. I was kind of just happy to do whatever was asked of me. When I got called up, I think there were plans to put The Way back together, and then slowly, every week, our segment would get cut, or we’d get moved to Raw Talk, and eventually, it would get cut.”

On fearing she would get released: “Sometimes, I would get a call saying I wasn’t needed for TV and I wouldn’t be traveling that week. That’s when I would get really scared, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to get released.’ I always had it in the back of my mind that I’m going to get released. Not that I manifested that, but I was always scared of it. It wasn’t until maybe my last two weeks of being in WWE where I finally felt comfortable and confident. ‘I’m good now,’ and that’s when it happened.”

On being able to wrestle in her home country at a stadium: “As for plans, I never really heard of anything. I did get a few opportunities. I got to wrestle in my home country in a stadium. I got to wrestle in front of my family for WWE. That was one of the best experiences. I got to wrestle in Saudi. I got to tag with Candice again, which was awesome. I’m grateful, but I didn’t really hear much of plans.”

Indi Hartwell was released by WWE in early November. She recently became a free agent this month after her non-compete period expired. She’s set to wrestle at Renegades of Wrestling in her home country of Australia on March 9.