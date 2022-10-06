– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up, featuring Indi Hartwell vs. Sloane Jacobs and more. Here’s the full lineup and preview for tomorrow:

* Sol Ruca & Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James & Arianna Grace

* Myles Borne vs. Guru Raaj

* Indi Hartwell vs. Sloane Jacobs

NXT Level Up preview: Ruca and Henley primed for clash with James and Grace

A highly anticipated edition of NXT Level Up will feature Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley linking up for a battle with Kiana James and Arianna Grace, Indi Hartwell colliding with Sloane Jacobs, and Myles Borne taking on Guru Raaj.

Henley defeated Ruca in a fiercely contested NXT Level Up bout several months ago, but this will be their first foray as partners against the outspoken James and Grace.

Teaming up for the second time, Grace and James will be determined to claim a win after previously being beaten by Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

Hartwell seems to be regaining her confidence after a rough couple of months, as evidenced by her recent victories against Valentina Feroz and Amari Miller on NXT Level Up.

She’ll look to improve to 3-0 on the brand against Jacobs, who is in search of what would be the biggest win of her career.

The first WWE win has proven elusive for Borne, who has been competitive in matches against the likes of Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Ikemen Jiro.

Borne will seek to get his hand raised for the first time against Raaj, a fun-loving competitor who recently teamed up with Dante Chen to earn a tag team win against Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin.

Don't miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!