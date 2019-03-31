Indie Wrestler Kurtis Chapman’s Home Lost in Fire, GoFundMe Set Up

– A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help independent wrestler Kurtis Chapman after his home was lost in a fire. As the GoFundMe page notes, the fire in Southampton, England destroyed Chapman’s home, but fortunately Chapman and his family were not home at the time of the blaze. Due to this though, Chapman has been unable to see if his belongings are okay, such as his wrestling gear, school textbooks and the like.

The campaign has raised £325 of the £500 goal so far, and the campaign page reads:

On Tuesday the 26th of March, a fire broke out at a commercial property under construction in Southampton. The fire spread to the roof of a neighbouring block of flats in St Mary Street, which was evacuated. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze, which damaged neighbouring shops and homes.

My friend, Kurtis Chapman and his family were luckily not at home at the time however they’ve been unable to access their flat and been given emergency accomodation by the council. During this time, Kurtis has not been able to get to his belongings such as his wrestling gear, university textbooks and other personal items. It is still unknown as to when he will be able to get back home, so in the meantime it would be more than great if anything funding-wise could be given to Kurtis to help him get along in the meantime.

A target has been put on this because that’s how this website works, but honestly whatever can be given I’m sure will be very much appreciated by Kurtis and his family. Kurtis Chapman has competed for Revolution Pro Wrestling on a number of occasions and a few of his matches with the current IPW: UK World Champion David Starr can be found on YouTube. Kurtis is on Twitter @kurtismo where is he providing updates on the situation and thanking those who are showing support.