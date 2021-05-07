wrestling / News
Indus Sher Join Jinder Mahal On WWE Main Event With New Member & Names
Indus Sher has received a shake-up and new names as they appeared on WWE Main Event with Jinder Mahal. Thursday’s show saw Indus Sher appear with Mahal, but the team is now Dilser Shanky and Rinku Singh. The former replaced Saurav Gurjar in the team and is now known simply as Shanky, while Singh is now known as Veer.
Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark on May 3rd for Veer described as follows:
Mark For: VEER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of wrestling via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of wrestling information.
