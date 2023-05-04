International Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an International Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday’s show that Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Daniel Garcia. In addition, FTR will speak after they were challenged to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for Double or Nothing.

The updated card for next week’s show is:

* Steel Cage Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia

* We’ll hear from FTR