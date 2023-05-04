wrestling / News
International Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced an International Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday’s show that Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Daniel Garcia. In addition, FTR will speak after they were challenged to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for Double or Nothing.
The updated card for next week’s show is:
* Steel Cage Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia
* We’ll hear from FTR
More Trending Stories
- Trinity Fatu Addresses What Happened the Day She Left WWE, Says She Was Unhappy
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn
- AEW All In Ticket Sales Now Over 43,000 After Second Day of Pre-Sales
- MJF Comments On Claims That Scalpers Bought All In Tickets: ‘Only Facts Matter’