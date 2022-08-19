Various News: International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Ribbon-Cutting Next Weekend, Update on ODB & Bushwhacker Memoirs

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame will have its official ribbon-cutting next weekend. The IPWHOF announced on Friday (per PWInsider that the ceremony will take place on the physical location in Albany, New York with Ted DiBiase, Booker T, Bushwhacker Luke, and Dory Funk Jr. in attendance:

IPWHF RIBBON CUTTING – AUGUST 26 Don’t forget to join us on Friday August 26 at 3pm as we cut the ribbon or “jerk the curtain” on the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame located at the MVP Arena in Downtown Albany. WWE Hall of Famers such as Bushwhacker Luke, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and Booker T. will be in attendance along with 2022 IPWHF Inductee and legendary figure Dory Funk Jr. Over the past few weeks, we’ve worked diligently to ensure that the hub of professional wrestling history not only meets but exceeds expectations and we’re ready to show the world why the Capital Region is THE destination for Professional Wrestling history. All members of the media are welcome to share this awesome occassion. We ask that if you do plan on attending, to please respond to this email and we will send further details. Thank you and we hope to see you the weekend of Aug. 26-28 for IPWHF Induction Weekend. For more information on Induction Weekend, please visit our website: http://www.prowrestlinghall.org/induction

– Speaking of the Bushwhackers, the tag team have a Kickstarter going for their autobiography. John Crowther has launched the campaign for Blood, Sweat & Cheers and has already surpased their $1,000 goal. The book is described as follows:

In Blood, Sweat & Cheers, Bushwhacker Luke Williams and Bushwhacker Butch Miller lead you around the globe, throughout over 50 years of fun-filled and, sometimes, brutal adventures, both inside and out of professional wrestling’s “squared circle.” Read never-before-told stories of escapades they experienced and battles they fought, both individually and in all of their renowned personas – The New Zealand Kiwis, The Sheepherders and The Bushwhackers. Immerse yourself in the action-packed and humorous tales of two crazy Kiwis from New Zealand, who stomped their way through Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, and the Americas to the top of sports entertainment — the WWE Hall of Fame!!

– Finally, ODB’s autobiography is now available for pre-orders. The book can be pre-ordered here and will be released in October. It is described as follows: