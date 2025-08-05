wrestling / News

Invitational Announced For ACTION D3AN~!!!

August 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ACTION D3AN~!!! Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling

ACTION Wrestling has announced an invitational for their ACTION D3AN~!!! show. The promotion announced that the G*psy Joe Invitational will take place during the event, which is set for September 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Demus El Demonio vs. Mad Dog Connelly
* G*psy Joe Invitational
* Coven Of The Goat to appear

