Invitational Announced For ACTION D3AN~!!!

ACTION Wrestling has announced an invitational for their ACTION D3AN~!!! show. The promotion announced that the G*psy Joe Invitational will take place during the event, which is set for September 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Demus El Demonio vs. Mad Dog Connelly

* G*psy Joe Invitational

* Coven Of The Goat to appear