Invitational Announced For ACTION D3AN~!!!
August 4, 2025
ACTION Wrestling has announced an invitational for their ACTION D3AN~!!! show. The promotion announced that the G*psy Joe Invitational will take place during the event, which is set for September 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Demus El Demonio vs. Mad Dog Connelly
* G*psy Joe Invitational
* Coven Of The Goat to appear
MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT#ACTIONDean~!!!3
A message from @revdanwilson
Presented by @ringofhonor @segundacaida & ACTION pic.twitter.com/I63PRtOhAj
— ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) August 4, 2025
