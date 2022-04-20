wrestling / News
Io Shirai Possibly Dealing With Injury
Io Shirai may be out with an injury, if a photo on social media is any indication. A pic posted to Twitter showed Shirai with Shinsuke Nakamura as they, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Sarray and others were celebrating Easter Sunday together. In the bottom right corner of the first photo, you can see Shirai seated in a boot brace and with crutches at her side.
It’s been speculated that she may have injured herself doing a moonsault onto Kay Lee Ray during the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver. However, it must be stressed that this is not confirmed at this time nor is the injury.
Sharai has been off TV since Stand & Deliver.
Most likely the spot where the injury occurred. No clue why they decided to move the announce table so close to the ring. pic.twitter.com/SIDHzl2sfj
— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) April 19, 2022
