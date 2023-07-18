IPW Battlelines Full Results 07.16.2023: Jumal Kyng vs. Schwartzy Championship Headliner, More

The IPW Battlelines show was hosted by Independence Pro Wrestling on July 16 in Ypsilanti, MI. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) below.

* Ren Jones defeated Terry VanAvery

* Big Jorge defeated LaDon Sanders

* Jeramaya Nazareth & Thomas Bailey defeated The Bruisers, Father Marquis & Forever Young, and CJ Cole & Houa

* The Dark Gentleman defeated Anthony Catena

* Josh Raymond defeated Mondo Real, El Noctambulo, Jheras Grey, Hexus, & Red Rocket

* Nathan Sharpe defeated Chad Alpha

* IPW Women’s Championship Match: Stella Buho defeated Randi West and Rory Shield

* IPW Championship Match: Jumal Kyng defeated Schwartzy