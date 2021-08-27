Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.26.21  

Tonight’s episode is fresh off the heels of Emergence, which featured Christian Cage retaining his IMPACT World Title against Brian Myers.

SINGLES

Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan

Sabin swarms Callihan with a suicide dive. They trade shots outside. Callihan brings him in with a powerbomb for a near fall. Sabin fires back with a kick on the apron and a nice backslide. Callihan sends him into the post with a powerbomb. Sabin continues to fight on but Callihan neutralizes him in the corner. Callihan mocks Sabin as he headbutts him on a relentless attack. Sabin gets rough and goes after the eyes and hits a tornado DDT. They trade pump kicks before Callihan scores another headbutt. Callihan lands his Cactus Special but Sabin kicks out. Sabin breaks away and lands a Cradle Shock to win the match. After the match, Moose tosses Sabin. Moose floors Callihan with a spear and looks to recreate Callihan’s famous Eddie Edwards spot, grabbing a chair and bat. Eddie hits the ring and makes the save, standing tall with Callihan.

WINNER: Chris Sabin

*Callihan catches up with Eddie backstage. Eddie says he won’t be his buddy going forward.

MICKIE JAMES IN THE RING

Mickie James looks forward to NWA Empower. Deonna vs. Melina’s video package gets aired before the champ herself appears, with the Drama King. Deonna still feels threatened as she blames Mickie for taking her spotlight. Deonna predicts an easy victory at Empower against Melina. Things get heated between the two as Rehwoldt steps in. Trey Miguel makes the run down and takes out Rehwoldt. Deonna and Mickie continue to brawl before Melina puts an end to it.

*Brian Myers is teaching Sam Beale a lesson on his gear.

SINGLES

Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Bey doesn’t waste any time going after Finlay. Finlay fires back as they trade reversals. Bey is thrown outside but is brought back in with two stomps. Finlay lands uppercuts but Bey hits a swinging neckbreaker. Bey lands some kicks and locks in a sleeper. Bey hits a suplex but Finlay kicks out and hits a plancha to the outside. Finlay throws more uppercuts. Bey fires back with more kicks. They trade reversals before Bey catches Finlay in a quick rope-assisted pin.

WINNER: Chris Bey

*Swann and Mack are backstage feeling okay after not getting pinned at Emergence.

CHRISTIAN CAGE IN THE IMPACT ZONE

Christian is happy to get his first defense back against Myers but is now focused on Ace Austin. Tommy Dreamer now makes his way down the ramp. Christian comments on his new hairdo. Dreamer is happy that Christian is now representing the company. They embrace. Dreamer expresses interest in challenging Christian. Ace Austin makes his entrance. He promises victory at Victory Road. Christian comments on his height and they brawl it out. Ace and Fulton head up the ramp as Dreamer and Christian team up.

*Ace Austin asks D’Amore for Tommy Dreamer. If Dreamer wins, he will be added to the Victory Road.

HANDICAP

Taylor Wilde vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb)

Wilde goes flying on top of them. Wilde hits a tilt-a-whirl head scissors on Kaleb. Madison and Tenille come in for the double team. They continue to team up until Wilde stomps them in the corner. Wilde hits a rope-assisted Tornado DDT. The numbers game gets to her as Dashwood hits the Spotlight Kick to win. They beat her down afterwards but Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering make the save.

WINNERS: The Influence

TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDERS

The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Swann and Anderson start things out. Anderson smashes him early, with headlocks and uppercuts. Swann uses his athleticism to counter this. Mack comes in to add a new dynamic. Anderson brings his big man to match it. Swann comes back in and is rocked by big shots from Doc. Mack tries to regain momentum but gets clocked by a Doc roundhouse. Anderson comes in but gets leveled by a pop-up forearm. Swann goes off on the Good Brothers but gets caught with a spinebuster. Swann kicks out for a near fall, as Karl looks to finish him with a Gun Stun. Swann snatches him for a roll-up and a big win. After the match, The Good Brothers make an example out of Willie Mack and Rich Swann, launching them into chairs and tables.

WINNERS: Rich Swann and Willie Mack