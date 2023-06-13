Israel Adesanya Says He Might Do A “One-Off” With WWE

In the wake of Endeavor’s merger of UFC and WWE, it’s no surprise that UFC talent frequently get asked if they have their eye on a WWE ring career. A street interview with UFC’s Israel Adesanya by Adam’s Apple raised that very question, and the UFC Middleweight Champion seemed tentatively positive about the concept. He also stated that he prefers a level of unscripted independence and might not try to make it a regular thing, however. You can fidn a highlight from Adesanya and watch the complete interview below.

On if he has WWE goals in mind: “That was family time back in the day… I’ll do one-off. I love the WWE, you know, WWF back in the day — that was my era, the Attitude era. But for me, it’s not going to be a staple thing because I like to be the writer to my own story.”

If you use the quote above, please credit the original source with a h/t and link back to 411mania.com for the transcription.