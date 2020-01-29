Ivan Koloff-Inspired Musical Rockquiem For a Wrestler Holding New Reading in May

– The musical inspired by the life of Ivan Koloff, Rockquiem For a Wrestler, is set to hold a new enhanced reading in May. PWInsider reports that Phillip Paul Kelley’s dramatic parody will have a new reading on May 3rd at the Triad Theater in New York City.

The new reading is being described as an elevated event with a five-piece band and technical enhancements. The musical held its first reading in March of last year. Fans will have an opportunity to attend the new reading, with further details to be announced later.

You can find out more about the music here at the official website, which describes the musical as follows: