Ivelisse Says She’s Been ‘Let Go’ After Speaking Out

In a post on Twitter, Ivelisse said that she had been ‘let go’ from a company for speaking out about what she claimed was ‘mistreatment’. While she didn’t specify where she was fired from, she had been most recently working for AEW. It was previously reported that the reason Ivelisse hadn’t been on AEW programming lately was because there was an issue between her and a few of the coaches. At the time, AEW simply wasn’t booking her but she was still technically working with them. She had a per-event deal and wasn’t on a full-time contract.

She wrote: “History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life.”