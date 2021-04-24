wrestling / News

IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational Night 1 Results

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
IWA Mid-South

IWA Mid-South held night one of the 2021 Ted Petty Invitational at the Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. You can see results below, via PWInsider:

* Kevin Giza defeated Mance Warner
* Zodiak defeated Kellin Craven
* Alice Crowley defeated Jessie Belle Smothers
* Billy Tipton defeated Hunter Drake
* Corey Storm defeated Pompano Joe
* Vincent Nothing defeated 1 Called Manders
* Nick King defeated Jack Griffin
* Tyler Matrix defeated Blake Steel
* Logan James defeated Prima Donny
* Gnarls Garvin defeated Kevin Lee Davidson
* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Kongo Kong
* Jake Crist defeated Aaron Williams.

The second night happens tonight and will include the finals, which will be a three-way dance. After the first elimination, it turns into a TLC match with the IWA Mid-South title on the line. The lineup includes:

* John Wayne Murdoch vs Nick King
* Zodiak vs Gnarls Garvin
* Kevin Giza vs Tyler Matrix
* Logan James vs Corey Storm
* Alice Crowley vs Billy Tipton
* Jake Crist vs Vincent Nothing

