IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational Night 1 Results

IWA Mid-South held night one of the 2021 Ted Petty Invitational at the Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. You can see results below, via PWInsider:

* Kevin Giza defeated Mance Warner

* Zodiak defeated Kellin Craven

* Alice Crowley defeated Jessie Belle Smothers

* Billy Tipton defeated Hunter Drake

* Corey Storm defeated Pompano Joe

* Vincent Nothing defeated 1 Called Manders

* Nick King defeated Jack Griffin

* Tyler Matrix defeated Blake Steel

* Logan James defeated Prima Donny

* Gnarls Garvin defeated Kevin Lee Davidson

* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Kongo Kong

* Jake Crist defeated Aaron Williams.

The second night happens tonight and will include the finals, which will be a three-way dance. After the first elimination, it turns into a TLC match with the IWA Mid-South title on the line. The lineup includes:

* John Wayne Murdoch vs Nick King

* Zodiak vs Gnarls Garvin

* Kevin Giza vs Tyler Matrix

* Logan James vs Corey Storm

* Alice Crowley vs Billy Tipton

* Jake Crist vs Vincent Nothing