IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW Castle Attack

A new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion will be determined at NJPW Castle Attack. NJPW announced on Thursday that El Phantasmo, BUSHI, and El Desperado will face off at the show’s second night to determine a new champion after Hiromu Takahashi was forced to vacate the title after he suffered a torn left pectoral at a Road to Castle Attack show. He is expected to be out of action for six months.

The show’s second night takes place on Sunday. You can see the full announcement below: