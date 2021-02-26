wrestling / News
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW Castle Attack
A new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion will be determined at NJPW Castle Attack. NJPW announced on Thursday that El Phantasmo, BUSHI, and El Desperado will face off at the show’s second night to determine a new champion after Hiromu Takahashi was forced to vacate the title after he suffered a torn left pectoral at a Road to Castle Attack show. He is expected to be out of action for six months.
The show’s second night takes place on Sunday. You can see the full announcement below:
Phantasmo, Desperado, BUSHI to face off in three way for vacant title
Sunday night, night two of Castle Attack was scheduled to see Hiromu Takahashi defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo. A torn pectoral muscle put paid to the matchup however, and with Hiromu set to be inactive for around six months, he vacated his championship last night in Korakuen Hall.
As Hiromu vacated, he requested that BUSHI take his place in the singles match on Sunday. El Desperado, however, had other plans. Defeating El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori in Korakuen, Desperado reclaimed tag gold for he and partner Yoshinobu Kanemaru, but also scored an indirect victory over the title’s number one contender.
Insisting he is the rightful next in line for the title, Desperado suggested a three way, and the IWGP commission has agreed. Sunday will now see BUSHI, El Phantasmo and El Desperado do battle in the first three way for the title since April 2019 in Madison Square Garden. Who emerges the new champion? Find out Sunday!
More Trending Stories
- Ron Simmons Recalls the Origin of His ‘Damn’ Catchphrase, How It Caught On
- Kurt Angle On Why WWE Needs The Fiend & Alexa Bliss, Cedric Alexander Having Backstage Heat, Chad Gable’s Potential
- Arn Anderson Recalls His Frustrations With Original Sin Cara In WWE, Why He Was Never Going To Replace Rey Mysterio
- Ric Flair On McMahon Family Helping Him After Reid’s Passing, Being Angry Over 30 For 30 Special