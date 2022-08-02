IWTV Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 8.1.22: Kevin Ku vs. Adam Priest, More

IWTV and Southeast First’s latest episode Uncharted Territory aired on Monday night featuring Adam Priest vs. Kevin Ku in the main event. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PW Ponderings:

* Nick Iggy def. Jimmy Lloyd, Derek Neal, Billy Tipton, Marc Angel, White Mike & Dillon McQueen

* Kenzie Paige (w/ Hunter Drake) def. Billie Starkz (w/ Billy Tipton)

* Matt Tremont (w/ Billie Starkz & Billy Tipton) def. Hunter Drake (w/ Nick Iggy, Kenzie Paige & Dillon McQueen)

* Southern Underground Pro Bonestorm Championship: Krule def. Alec Price by Disqualification

* Elimination Match: Ashton Starr def. Rob Killjoy & Rico Gonzalez

* Discovery Gauntlet: Noah Hossman def. Austin Luke

* Tank (w/The Rev) def. Marcus Mathers

* No Holds Barred Match: Merrik Donovan def. Suge D

* Knockout or Tapout Match: Joe Black def. Arik Royal

* Southeast First National Championship Game: Adam Priest def. Kevin Ku

