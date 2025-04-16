Jack Cartwheel On Being Part of WWE ID Program, Competing In First WWE Evolve Main Event

Jack Cartwheel has weighed in on being part of the WWE ID program and recalled his initial reaction to being given the opportunity. Cartwheel will be competing at several independent events over WrestleMania week including the WWE ID Championship tournament show for GCW tonight, and he spoke with PWInsider for a new interview. You can see the highlights below:

On being at WrestleMania week: “I’m ready to cartwheel my way into Vegas and win the WWE ID Championship. I’m not on Friday’s show, but I’ll be at GCW Wednesday, running [the main event of WWE EVOLVE episode one] back with my guys Cappuccino Jones and Sean Legacy in a six-man against Swipe Right and Jackson Drake. We already embarrassed them once. I’m looking to do it again.”

On his initial reaction to being called for WWE ID initiative: “I was surprised. It’s a brand new thing, and I didn’t know what to expect. But I was so excited. I cried a lot, honestly. It was the legitimacy. It was like—this is real. It validated everything I’d been chasing… It was a dream come true, but it didn’t mean I had to stop being me. That’s what makes this so special.”

On being part of the first WWE Evolve main event: “It felt amazing to be trusted with that. It wasn’t pressure. It was an opportunity. We didn’t overthink it—we just knew we were gonna go out there and kill it. I’m proud of that match, and we’re going to do it again this week. Better.”

On competing at AAA TripleManía in 2022: “TripleManía 2022 was surreal. Arena México, 17,000 people. I hadn’t even started tanning yet! And working with guys like Dragon Lee, Penta, and Bandido—that’s a trust thing. It meant something.”

On being part of the WWE ID Tournament show for GCW: “It’s fantastic. GCW has always pushed the boundaries. So has WWE ID. It makes sense. I think walls between promotions should come down. Wrestling’s better when it’s united.”

On training at the WWE PC: “Lince Dorado’s been amazing. He’s not just a lucha legend—he’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu. The way he teaches, the way he carries himself—it inspires me. He’s got my back.”

On if being part of WWE ID changed his goals: “It didn’t change them—it brought them closer. I started this to chase a feeling. I want to walk down that WrestleMania ramp. But I’ve learned to enjoy every step of the way. Every match is part of that journey.”