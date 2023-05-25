Jack Perry Recalls His Father Helping Him Build a Backyard Ring

Jack Perry has always been open about how much his father, the late Luke Perry, supported his career and he recently recalled Luke helping him set up a ring as a kid. Perry spoke with PEOPLE for a new interview ahead of Double or Nothing this coming Sunday and talked about his parents being supportive of his career choice. You can check out highlights below:

On his dad’s support of his career: “He’d always been super supportive. He was a little more nervous than my mom is about me getting hurt and me being safe and needing to take care of myself.”

On his dad helping him put together a wrestling ring as a kid: “I hope I don’t go to jail for this, honestly. But when I was a kid and got back into wrestling, I went around the town stealing — not from stores — but I’d go find sandbags at a construction site and run home with them, or like pieces of wood or whatever, to construct this ring. And I asked my dad to help me put it together… He kind of showed up with all his tools and he says, ‘Alright, what are we working with here?’ And I think he imagined that somehow I got my hands on proper construction materials, but instead I really just had a shopping cart full of a bunch of mismatched bulls—. And he was like, ‘Okay…well, let’s see what we can do!’”

On both of his parents allowing him to find his path: “Both my parents were very cool about just letting me do what I wanted and figure it out myself. And they never pressured me into going into any direction I didn’t want to go. I think many parents kind of have an idea of what they want their kids to do, and I think a lot of kids kind of want to follow in their parents footsteps, but I think my parents just gave me free rein as long as it wasn’t doing anything horrible. They were here to see where I ended up.”