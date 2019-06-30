Jack Swagger Wishes He Stood Up For Himself More in WWE, Talks Possible Return

– Jack Swagger discussed his time in WWE and if he had any regrets on Booker T’s Hall of Fame radio show. Swagger, who is now competing in MMA for Bellator, told Booker that the one thing he regretted was not sticking up for himself more, but also said he’s grown up a lot and that a return is “never off the table.”

Highlights are below, plus the full podcast:

On if he regrets anything about his WWE run: “You know what? I’m not afraid to admit it right now. I think the thing that I was missing most was being able to stand up for myself backstage. Whether it was storylines, or whether it was the political BS that we all had to endure, I was a pushover a lot of the time. And I think that’s good fuel for me right now in MMA. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, I’m pissed off about certain things, you know? You can’t be more mad than at yourself, so I’m holding myself accountable and I’m really pushing myself and learning from the experience, and not just dwelling on it and blaming others. I was young, I signed with WWE when I was 24, I was up on the main roster when I was 26. Ten years later, that’s a lot of learning and a lot of growth. And it took me a while to realize my value. But once I did, we’ve been taking the steps in the right direction ever since.”

On a potential return down the line: “It’s cool about this WWE thing right now, because it’s never off the table. And pro wrestling has grown so popular right now, it’s just awesome. It’s like, there’s no more hiding in the closet and watching it, or reading the magazines. It’s cool to be a pro wrestler and that makes it so much better for us as pro wrestlers who go out there and put our bodies on the line, and give the fans entertainment that they deserve.”

