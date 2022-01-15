wrestling / News

Jacket Time Joins Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced the team of Jacket Time (KUSHIDA and Ikemen Jiro) as the latest team for the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Here’s the updated list of teams:

* Jacket Time
* MSK
* Edris Enofé and Malik Blade
* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

The tournament kicks off later this month with both men’s and women’s tag team tournaments.

