wrestling / News
Jacket Time Joins Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
January 15, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the team of Jacket Time (KUSHIDA and Ikemen Jiro) as the latest team for the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Here’s the updated list of teams:
* Jacket Time
* MSK
* Edris Enofé and Malik Blade
* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs
The tournament kicks off later this month with both men’s and women’s tag team tournaments.
Will it be #JacketTime at this year's #DustyClassic? #WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 @IkemenJiro_wwe pic.twitter.com/S1SZk92M1i
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
