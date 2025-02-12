Jackie Redmond Recalls Her Most Surreal Moment In WWE Thus Far

Jackie Redmond pointed to last year’s road to WrestleMania when asked about her most surreal moment in WWE thus far. The WWE interviewer spoke with the Lightweights podcast and was asked about her most surreal moment, naming the WrestleMania Kickoff event when she interviewed Triple H.

“The most surreal moment I was guess was interviewing Triple H at the end of the WrestleMania kick-off last year,” Redmond began (Wrestling Inc). “After the Cody [Rhodes] slap, when The Rock comes out, starts dropping F bombs.”

She continued, “I had no idea, like it wasn’t like, ‘Hey you’re going to interview Paul and this is all going to happen,’ it was, I wasn’t doing anything. I found out halfway through the Kickoff, ‘Hey you know what? We think when this is all over, because it’s a big deal for us, we think you should interview Hunter afterwards just about the event, about how it ended, about the excitement for WrestleMania.'”

The interview segment took place after Rhodes and Rock faced off at the event and Rhodes said he was choosing to challenge Roman Reigns, leading to Rock’s slap to Rhodes. Redmond was interviewing Triple H after and Rock showed up and berated him about how he was running things.