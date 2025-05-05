WWE Neas: Jackie Redmond To Miss Tonight’s WWE Raw, Jakara Jackson Update

– Jackie Redmond informed fans via her Instagram Stories that she will be absent from tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast (May 5th, 2025). Her absence is due to logistical issues stemming from her NHL broadcasting duties. The lengthy duration of Sunday’s hockey game caused her to miss the necessary redeye flight required to make it to Raw on time.

– Independent wrestler Jakara Jackson has announced her availability for bookings beginning on June 1st, 2025. Promoters interested in featuring Jackson on their events can now reach out for dates starting next month.