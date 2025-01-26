Jacob Fatu Destroys Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Braun Strowman technically won at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but he ended up getting destroyed by Jacob Fatu. At the end of the match, Fatu had Strowman against the bottom turnbuckle, where he hit him with one hip attack after another. Eventually, the referee stepped in, which caused Fatu to throw him out of the ring. That caused a disqualification, but he continued to attack Strowman. He then hit a series of moonsaults on the monster before finally leaving the ring.

