wrestling / News

Jacob Fatu Destroys Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Jacob Fatu Braun Strowman Image Credit: WWE

Braun Strowman technically won at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but he ended up getting destroyed by Jacob Fatu. At the end of the match, Fatu had Strowman against the bottom turnbuckle, where he hit him with one hip attack after another. Eventually, the referee stepped in, which caused Fatu to throw him out of the ring. That caused a disqualification, but he continued to attack Strowman. He then hit a series of moonsaults on the monster before finally leaving the ring.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading