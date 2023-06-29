Various News: Jacob Fatu Accused Of No-Showing Indie Shows, Sid Vicious Set For Ohio Appearance

– Jacob Fatu has been accused of no-showing some independent dates as of late, and the story has been picked up by an NBC affiliate in Wisconsin. The MLW star has been publicly accused by Pro Wrestling King in Indiana and Frontline Pro Wrestling in Wisconsin of taking advances for bookings and then not taking take the flights for the shows, while also not responding to requests to return his advances. NBC 26 in Wisconsin has picked up on the report and carried a story about it that you can see here. Frontline’s show was a charity event that was benefiting Jake’s Network of Hope.

According to PWInsider, Fatu books himself independently so MLW is not involved in the matter. The site notes that sources have said it’s not out of character for Fatu to drop communications for a period of time, though the MLW National Openweight Champion has stayed active on social media. Fatu has yet to publicly address the claims.

– WKBN in Canfield, Ohio reports that Sid Vicious is set to appear at Youngstown Comic-Con in early July. The former WWE and WCW star will attend the convention on July 8th. Other wrestling personalities set for the show include Debra and Christy Hemme. You can find out more and get tickets here.