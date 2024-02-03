wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu Reportedly a Free Agent
It appears as if Jacob Fatu is a free agent, as Rikishi noted on social media on Friday. Rikishi posted to Twitter to note that Fatu, his nephew, is a free agent and teased the notion of a bidding war for his services. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes has confirmed that Fatu is not under contract to MLW.
Rikishi wrote:
“JACOB FATU @SAMOANWEREWOLF
If you know then you know.
Has been The baddest talented Indy worker on the scene . Its TIME
Who will sign him
@wwe or @aew ??
He’s been READY . The @SamoanDynasty1
#LetTheWolfEAT”
Fatu will face Yuji Nagata at MLW SuperFight on Saturday.
JACOB FATU @SAMOANWEREWOLF
If you know then you know .
Has been The baddest talented Indy worker on the scene . Its TIME
Who will sign him @wwe or @aew ??
He’s been READY . The @SamoanDynasty1 🩸☝🏾 #LetTheWolfEAT pic.twitter.com/vh5yuBK631
— RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) February 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted
- More on Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Lawsuit, How Talent Feels About McMahon
- Attorney for John Laurinaitis Claims Laurinaitis Was a ‘Victim’ to ‘Predator’ Vince McMahon
- Shawn Michaels Comments on Past Allegations Made by Brutus Beefcake About His Behavior With Women