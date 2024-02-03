Jacob Fatu Reportedly a Free Agent

It appears as if Jacob Fatu is a free agent, as Rikishi noted on social media on Friday. Rikishi posted to Twitter to note that Fatu, his nephew, is a free agent and teased the notion of a bidding war for his services. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes has confirmed that Fatu is not under contract to MLW.

Rikishi wrote:

“JACOB FATU @SAMOANWEREWOLF

If you know then you know. Has been The baddest talented Indy worker on the scene . Its TIME Who will sign him @wwe or @aew ?? He’s been READY . The @SamoanDynasty1 #LetTheWolfEAT”

Fatu will face Yuji Nagata at MLW SuperFight on Saturday.