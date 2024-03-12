Jacqueline, FBI Announced For The Gathering V

TMart Promotions has added Jacqueline and the FBI to their The Gathering V this summer. PWInsider reports that the WWE alumnus and the group have been added to the August convention, and that a “stars of World Class Championship Wrestling” Q&A has been added to take place on August 1st.

The superticket guests for the Charlotte, North Carolina convention include The Godwins, Al Snow, Marty Jannetty, Tony Atlas, Reggie B. Fine, Jacqueline, The Glamour Girls, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Rod Price, Brian Adias, Jack Victory, John Tatum, John Nord, Raven, Heidi Lee Morgan, Misty Blue Simmes and Wendi Richter.

