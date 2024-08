– Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are once again the top women’s tag team in WWE. The duo beat The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) at today’s WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event to recapture the WWE women’s tag team titles. This is Cargill and Belair’s second run as champions. The Unholy Union’s title reign ends at 77 days.

Images and highlights from the title bout are available below. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.

