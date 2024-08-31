Join 411’s Live WWE Bash In Berlin Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WWE Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens

We start with a handshake. LOCKUP!!!! Cody works the left arm. He yanks it out, turns it into a side headlock. Kev steps on the back of the leg and gets his own side headlock. To the ropes, shoulder tackle from KO. Anotherlockup, side headlock from KO. Cody sends KO to the ropes and gets hit with another tackle. Rope work, Cody tries for a Cutter, KO shoves him away and says uh-uh homie. Cody to the ropes, goes for a Disaster Kick, but KO side steps and hits a running senton! Right hand to Cody. Cody up, tries for Cross Rhodes, KO escapes, snapmare, tries for a Stunner, Cody counters. They go head to head, seemingly no longer buddies. Waist lock! They end up outside! KO sends Cody into the ring, to the apron. Cody with a disaster kick! Cody hits the ropes. Suicide dive to KO!

Cody works the arm with a takedown in the ring. KO rolls towards the ropes to break it up. Cody drags KO to the center and locks in a Figure Four! KO gets a rope break, sends Cody to the apron, and hits him with a shoulder, sending him flying. KO flies off the apron with a frog splash! Ouch. Cover in the ring gets a 1. Elbows to the side, headbutts as he works on the mid section. More headbutts send Cody reeling.

Cody tries for another disaster kick but KO hits a GERMAN! Super kick! To the ropes, CODY CUTTER! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Both men up, KO is reeling. Chop to Cody. Cody with a right. They go back and forth. KO hooks the head, flips Cody up an d drops him right on his knee, head first. They hit the corner, Cody sits KO up on there with a kick then climbs, but COdy gets caught and KO hits a rolling sent on off the top!!!! KO up@! Goes for a Stunner! CROSS RHODES!!! COVER!!! 1…..2…NOO!!! Cody back to the corner! Cody sets him up! KO with a fisherman’s BRAINBUSTAHHHH!!!! Cover! 1….2…..NO!!!!! They meet in the middle. Rights back and forth. Uppercut from Rhodes. Cody tries for the cutter, his knee buckles! KO demands the ref checks on the knee. Cody exits the ring. KO asks if he is ok, Cody says yes, KO kicks him, tries for the apron powerbomb, but stops himself! He wont do it! He rolls Cody into the ring.

Cody with a surprise Cross Rhodes! AGAIN! KO WITH A SURPRISE STUNNER!! COVER! 1…2…NO!!! Kevin to the top rope! SWANTON BOMB! KNEES ARE UP!!! CROSS RHODES! COVER! 1..2…..3!!!!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Good shit, great opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 23:19



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

Bianca looks to start, but right away Isla and Alba are both in the ring. Jade comes to back her up and they go 2 v 2. Jade with a backbreaker, Bianca with aa side slam attempt but spins it into a gutbuster. Tag to Jade who corners Dawn with stomps. Tag to Bianca. She gets a knee, then some right hands. Bianca turns that into a capture and a delayed suplex. The girls quickly get Bianca outside and send her into the barricade. Jade tries to help but the ref holds her back.

Back in the ring, Alba gets a tag to Dawn. Kick off the apron from Dawn. Dawn with a drop toe hold. Tag to Dawn. Cravat from behind. Both girls in again for a double team. They grab Bianca by the hair then corner her and kick. Bianca fights out t he corner, sends Alba into the corner, Dawn with a blind tag. She stops the tag. Right hand from Bianca, again, misses a third,d back elbow from Bianca, Fyre runs off the body of Jade into a DDT to Bianca! Cover! 1…2..NO!!! Bianca sends Fyre outside, goes for a tag, in comes Dawn! Back suplex from Bianca! Bianca finally gets the tag! In comes Jade! She drops Dawn, Fyr in to get dropped. Double clothelsine~ SPINEBUSTER TO DAWN!!! FALLAWAY SLAM TO FYRE! Kip up! Both girls in the corner, so Jade hits a back elbow to both. Again! Kick to Dawn, locks the head! SUPLEX! COVER! 1…2..NO!!!! Jade corners Dawn, Fyre gets the tag. Elbow to the face. Kick to Dawn, tagto Bianca. She is in, grabs Fyre, Fyre tries for. Gory Bomb, Double team! COVER! 1…..2…NO!!! Jade breaks it up! Fyre is left alone in the ring! Jade slams Bianca onto Fyre! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Fyre kicks out! Isla in! Kick to Jade sends her outside. Jade grabs her for the KOD, headbutt from Fyre. Dawn gets a tag, enters and grabs Bianca as Fyre climbs the corner. Backstabbber and Fyre with a Swanton, but Bianca moves and Fyre lands on Dawn!!!

Bianca tags in Jade, spins Dawn into an assisted DDT into a GERMAN! COVER! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

The titles continue to mean meh, but that is a big step up from MEEHHHHH last year, so perhaps we are onto something with Belair and Cargill. I love that she continues to gain confidence and grow IN the ring. Good for her.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:03



Strap Match

Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk

Drew attacks Punk from behind before the bell even rings, by smacking him with the strap, sending him out of the ring. Drew follows and grabs Punk then sends him onto the table the hard way. Right hands to Punk. He sends Punk into the ring and beats him down. The match has still not begun, as neither men are strapped up. Drew grabs the strap and attacks Punk with it. Drew finally puts the strap on and smacks Punk again across the back. He puts the strap on Punk and clocks him in the face. Drew demand the bell and we official begin.

Punk is reeling. He leaves the ring. Drew pulls him into the apron stomach first. Again, then he drags Punk back into the ring. He smacks Punk across the back. Again. The welts are starting to show as Drew chops Punk down on his ass. Another chop. He misses another chop and Punk hits Drew with a Go2Sleep!!!!!!! Punk is alive! Punk goes to tap the corner, but he decides against it and turns to Drew to beat his ass with the strap. He gets a few good licks in then chokes Drew with the strap, hitting a neckbreaker. Drew leves the ring, so Punk returns the favor of pulling him into the apron a few teimes then leaves the ring and goes under for rsome plunder. Drew attacks him from behind with a clubbing blow to the back of the head. Drew slams Punk onto the table. Drew stands on the table, double underhooks. Punk fights out. Back body drop onto the table! Punk with strap shot across the chest!

Both men end up outside and throwin blows until Drew sends Puink back in. We got a chair in the ring, and Drew is ready to use it. He drops Punk on it with a body slam. Punk is showing some color from the forehead, and Drew smells the blood. He hits hard jabs to the face, with Punk returning the favor. Drew looks to win that one, though. Drew grabs the chair and stands above Punk. He places the chair in the corner, Running high kne rom Punk! BULLDOG!!!

Punk leaves the ring. He grabs atable!! Drew is outside, too! Punk sets up the table, Drew rolls inside. Punk is annoyed. He rolls in, too. CLAYMORE TO PUNK!!! Drew taps one corner. Another. A third. He walks towards the fourth, but Punk leaves the ring and pulls Drew into the corner with the chair! Haha. Nice. Punk re-enters and taps one corner then walks over to the adjacent one and gives it a tap. He drags Drew over to the third and taps that then goes for the last one but Drew hits a knee. To the corner. Another running high knee from Punk. He tries for the bulldog, but Drew catches him and drops him to the outside THROUGH THE TABLE! Drew pulls Punk up from outside. He has Punk on his shoulders and walks around the ring, tapping one corner, another corner, but PUNK taps them, too! Lol. Punk slides down after the third, Drew captures his head, Punk reaches for the last one, but Drew pulls back on his face. They both reach for it, both holding each other back. Drew with a right, Punk with a right, and we start over. They go BOO/YAY then Drew drops Punk hard! But Punk gets a Sharpshooter! DREW TAPS!!! It don’t matter tho boyyyyyy. Punk releases the hold and starts tapping the corners. He gets to the third corner but Drew pulls him away. Punk barely taps it. He walks towards the 4th and Drew pulls him into a neckbreaker. Drew puts on the bracelet! He goes for another Claymore.

Punk steps on his wrist He taps one corner, the next, the third then drops Drew with a G2S !!!! He staggers towards the last one but stops, and grabs Drew by the head and sets him up for another Go2Sleep! He hits it! Punk goes for the bracelet. He removes it to big cheers then taps the final corner.

Winner: CM Punk

Man I loved a bulk of that, as they really looked like they kicked each others’ asses, and it had a lot more “hatred” energy going for it.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 19:17



Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio vs Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley

Priest and Dom to start. Dom cowers away in the corner quickly as Priest tries to attack. Dom kicks, misses, Priest misses a right, Dom kicks, kicks again, cohp to the chest and Priest eats it then big boots Dom down hard. He tosses Dom to the corner then hits right after right. Big chop against the ropes. Back elbow to Dom. Priest locks the fingers, then works the arm like Taker. Liv finally gets involved, giving Priest a cheap shot. Rhea enters the ring to punk Dom, but the ref stops her. Dom hit a tornado DDT off the top rope then covers for 1.2..NO!!! Dom chokes up Preist from behind, Priest turns into it. Dom locks the head and tries for the three amigos, but Priest wont even let one happen, and he drops Dom. Priest wobbles over to his corner and tags in Rhea. Liv runs in and gets hit with a clothelsone, another, she stomps on Liv’s toe then hits a big lariat. Running dropkick to Liv! Waist lock. GERAMN! Dom is seen pulling himself up in the corner. Rhea turns to him. Dom realizes. Rhea grabs him and slams him down face first then chokes him up in he corner with her legs!!! Crowd is hyped as fuck. Rhea tries for Rip Tide to Dom but Liv is up! Kick to Rhea, knee, enziguri! Liv sends Rhea into the corner face first then back to the center. She locks in an abdominal stretch then slams her into a pin. 1.2..NO!! That looked good. Rhea with a big kick! Tag to Priest. Dom is in, he gets kicked. Preist hits the ropes, turns, big lariat! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! LIV BREAKS IT UP! Rhea pounces on her back! The twins stand tall above their opponents. Liv and Dom stand, they get boxed ears, then Rhea and Priest both hit Razor’s Edges!!! Rhea sends Liv out of the ring. She tells Priet to finish it. Priest drops the straps. JD is on the apron! Carlito is here but hea drops him onto the apron. Liv flies with a Code Red into the barricade! Dom to the top rope. He dives. GOOZLE!!! But here comes Finn with a slingblade!!! Dropkick from Dom! 619!!!! Dom to the top rpe! FROG SPLASH! COVER! 1..2…..NO!!!!! Finn is livid. He tell Dom to hit it again. Tag to Liv intead, Liv with a suicide dive that did not LOOK PRETTY. Damn. She rolls Rhea into the ring. obLIV—no!!! Backbreaker from Rhea! She calls for the end. JD hops on the apron. Rhea shoves Liv aside, swipes, misses, Liv with a weird arm drag. Priest on the outside, sends JD flying, big kick to Finn. Priest clears the table. GOOZLE!!! Suicide dive from Dom! Dom steps up on the table! He clears the Spanish Announce Table then flies….but gets hit with a huge lariat from Priest!

In the ring, Rhea stands behind Liv. Liv is checking on Dom. Priest tells her to turn Liv does, slowly, and realizes it’s Rhea. Headbutt to Liv! RIP TIDE! Cover! 1…2…..3!!!!

