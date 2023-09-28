Jade Cargill On What Led To Her Choosing WWE Over AEW

In an interview with ESPN (via Fightful), Jade Cargill spoke about why she signed with WWE instead of staying with AEW and also spoke about knowing her worth. Her signing was announced earlier this week. Here are highlights:

On why she chose WWE: “The leadership. Paul [Paul Levesque aka Triple H], Bruce [Bruce Prichard], Nick [Nick Khan], you can’t get any better than that. I’m the first signing under the TKO umbrella. Where else can you go to get the best quality training? Nowhere else. The PC [WWE Performance Center] here is one of one. There is nothing else like it. The machine is behind you. The platform, the overall history, the legacy, I’m creating a household name. I could go on and on. Why not? The question more so is why not?”

On if potential crossover into Hollywood played a role: “Yes, it did. I know that I have that it factor. Call it cocky, call it conceited, call it vain. Just because I know myself, I don’t think that makes me this evil person. There is nothing wrong with knowing yourself and knowing what you bring to the table. I’m sorry that I’m just so blessed with good looks and I work hard. I go hard in the gym and I go hard in the ring. I can’t help that. I want to take these tools, I’m not going to take them for granted, and I’m going to work hard. That was one of the factors that had me led over to this way, yes.”