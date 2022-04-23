AEW News: Jade Cargill Defends TBS Championship on Rampage, Eddie Kingston Sends Message to Chris Jericho

– Jade Cargill extended her undefeated streak by defending her TBS Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. Cargill faced off with Marina Shafir on Friday’s show in the main event and picked up the win to retain her title. Cargill has now extended her streak to 30 – 0. You can see a clip from the finish below:

30-0! The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains her title and her perfect record here at #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/aWphZtG4GL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2022

– Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society earlier in the show. After the win, Kingston said that his win was a message to Chris Jericho and that he was “saving the whipping” for the stable leader: