Jade Chung Says David Penzer Helped Her Prepare For Impact Ring Announcing Role

Jade Chung is Impact Wrestling’s new ring announcer, and she recently credited David Penzer and more for helping prepare her for the gig. Chung spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about how Penzer, Tim Hannifan and Greg Hamilton all helped get her ready to step into Penzer’s shoes.

David has always been supportive,” she said. “He hypes me up. When I thanked him, I told him that I hope to make him proud. He said he had no doubt and that he’ll be watching. That already meant so much to me. He was always there. Right in the beginning, when I was first announcing, he would text me where the guys were from, where the girls were from, and just made sure that I knew what I was saying, if I wanted to relay things back to him, he was always there to listen. He always made sure to tell me, ‘I’m here if you need me.'”

She continued, “The guys there are so supportive. It warms my heart and I truly do not believe I would be in the position that I am today if I didn’t have that help from [Tom Hannifan & David Penzer]. I have to mention Greg Hamilton. Tom actually put me in contact with Greg, who used to be a ring announcer with WWE. He took one hour of his day to just talk to me and help guide me through being comfortable in front of the mic and listen to my voice and kind of just walking me through. It was almost like a therapy session. He’s walking me through my thought process. It’s almost like he said, ‘You know you’ve got this. You just have to get past that wall you’ve built up for yourself. Once you get past that wall, you’re golden.’ That helped a lot.”