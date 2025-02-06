wrestling / News
Jade Chung To Join Maple Leaf Pro’s Broadcast Team Next Month
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
Jade Chung has joined the broadcast team for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling starting with next month’s show. MLP announced on Wednesday that the TNA alumna is joining the broadcast team for MLP Mayhem, which takes place on March 14th and 15th.
Chung exited TNA, where she served as ring announcer, in January.
.@JadeChung11 is joining the Broadcast Team of #MLPWrestling as we start the Road to Northern Rising in Windsor, Ontario with MLP MAYHEM on March 14-15!
Tickets on-sale now at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw!
Watch live on Triller TV! pic.twitter.com/5iVFFGS7Lm
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 5, 2025
