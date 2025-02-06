wrestling / News

Jade Chung To Join Maple Leaf Pro’s Broadcast Team Next Month

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maple Leaf Pro MLP Mayhem Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro

Jade Chung has joined the broadcast team for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling starting with next month’s show. MLP announced on Wednesday that the TNA alumna is joining the broadcast team for MLP Mayhem, which takes place on March 14th and 15th.

Chung exited TNA, where she served as ring announcer, in January.

