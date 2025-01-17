wrestling / News
Jade Chung Thanks Fans After Final TNA Impact Appearance
January 16, 2025 | Posted by
Jade Chung posted to social media to thank the fans following her final appearance on Impact. As reported last month, Chung finished up her duties with TNA at last month’s tapings that led into this weekend’s Genesis PPV. Following Thursday’s episode, Chung posted a message to the TNA fanbase to her Twitter account, writing:
“Thank you @ThisIsTNA Faithfuls
Thank you for cheering.
Thank you for booing.
Thank you for buying tickets.
Thank you for hanging ringside with me.
And above all, thank you for making me smile.
I am officially signing off and will be watching and cheering for all my friends and my husband.
#TNAiMPACT”
https://x.com/JadeChung11/status/1880086743740768643
