Jake Crist Burns IWA Mid-South Title Belts, Alleges He Hasn’t Been Paid

Jake Crist poured gasoline (literally) on his pay dispute with Ian Rotten’s IWA Mid-South, lighting two title belts on fire in a new video. Crist, best known for his time in Impact Wrestling, posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday in which he alleged that Rotten hasn’t paid him in almost a month and said he had burned a bridge with Crist.

Crist noted while sitting under a bridge in the video, “Ian Rotten, I’ve given you three and a half, almost four weeks now — it’s probably been four weeks! I’ve given you a f**king month to give me my money. So now that you’ve burnt this bridge, I think I have a little burning to do myself.”

Crist then walked over to the two title belts sitting nearby and poured gasoline on them, after which the video cut to a long distance shot of the titles on fire. You can check it out below.

Several wrestlers have posted to Twitter in support of Crist including John Wayne Murdrock, Zachary Wentz, Neil Diamond Cutter, and Tank. Tank noted that he was withdrawing from IWA Mid-South’s King of the Deathmatch over the matter. Rotten has not yet responded to the video.

For everyone that’s been screwed over by a promotion this is for you! For the people!!! No excuses, you should have paid me, what’s done is done! pic.twitter.com/ScDLi4SNyX — Jake Crist (@TheJakeCrist) June 13, 2022

I stand with @TheJakeCrist I will not be apart of IWA moving forward. — RABBIT KING 🐰 (@TheDukeJWM) June 14, 2022

Accountability. I said that last night in a space. If we can't hold people accountable for their actions then nothing will change. I have to stand by @TheJakeCrist to hold IWA accountable for their actions! — Neil Diamond Cutter (@FearlessNeil) June 14, 2022