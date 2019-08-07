Jake Hager Reveals President Trump Called Him Before His First MMA Fight, Discusses How Vince McMahon Rejected a Pro-Trump Angle He Pitched

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger), who discussed pitching an angle to WWE involving being a pro-Donald Trump supporter in 2015. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Hager on receiving a call from Donald Trump before his first MMA fight: “Yeah, he called me; it was great. Very honored and we talked briefly. We had met before at a WWE event in Green Bay and he was at WrestleMania 29 where he sat by my wife in the front row. [Trump’s] an old family friend and he was proud of the hard work he saw a real American doing.”

Hager on what he spoke about with Trump: “Hey, that’s my advantage that I take with me. When you get a call from the President, you can keep it for yourself.”

Swagger on if his All-American gimmick influenced Trump’s presidential campaign in any way: “There’s definitely some similarities in the rhetoric and terms. But I don’t think we had anything to do with it. That was 2013 [at WrestleMania 29] and he definitely pulled Zeb aside and told him he liked it. I’m sure it was already brewing because you could see the problems in the country.”

Hager on pitching an idea to return to WWE in 2015 with Zeb Colter and mimic the Trump campaign, which Vince McMahon rejected: “[Vince McMahon] didn’t want to do it. I was like, ‘C’mon Vince, you could tell your friend that you put him in the White House!’ But he didn’t want to mess with our President, which I’m glad we didn’t now. But it would have been an honor as we would have been his lackeys and agreed with everything he did.”

Jake Hager on his upcoming match in Capitol Wrestling that will raise money for those who have been wrongfully convicted: “They reached out and it happened to work out that our schedules connected. They were very professional in how they approached me and it seemed like a great opportunity to be a part of this debut. … Any wrongful conviction causes that we’re raising money for are good ones. There’s a lot of incarcerated people that are wrongly incarcerated. It’s great to be a part of something like this and helping raise money,” said Swagger.