Jake Roberts Discusses AEW’s Need to Develop Characters, Working With Talent on Interviews

Jake Roberts is helping talent in AEW work to develop their interview skills, and he recently discussed helping talent develop their characters. Roberts spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and talked about how AEW struggles with character development sometimes, and how he’s trying to help with that. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s issues with characters not being properly developed: “They’re not taking their time to develop characters. They’ve got a lot of great athletes going out there, flying through the air, doing just inconceivable things to their bodies, and at the end of the night, nothing sticks, you know? It’s like, ‘What was that? What are they going to do next?’ It’s because there is not a character involved and I’d like to see them start working on their characters.”

On the company taking steps to resolve the issue: “Of course, they’ll do that with interviews. That will help a lot and hopefully I’ll be able to help some of those guys make better interviews. That’s my, that’s my new job at AEW and hopefully I’ll do a good job of it.”