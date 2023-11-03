Jake Roberts Recalls How He Convinced Bill Watts To Fire Him From WCW In 1992

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his WCW departure in 1992 after telling Bill Watts he wanted to go to rehab as a way out due to past disagreements. You can check out some highlights below:

On what it’s like being bit by a cobra: “It’s like a f**king shaving scratch. Oh, yeah. Didn’t hurt. Didn’t hurt at all, man.”

On Bill Watts banning him from using a snake due to complaints of violence from advertisers: “I had no idea it was going down. I went to the next taping and they said, ‘Jake, you’re ready for your interviews.’ ‘Yeah, let me get the snake.’ Go get the snake. They come out, and the f**king guy that’s doing the countdown says, ‘Hey man, the snake’s been banned. You can’t bring it out here anymore.’ I’m like, ‘What? I’ve been promised that after the snake bites me the next week on TV, it will bite somebody else.’ Yeah, and I got f**ked.”

On that being the last straw for him in WCW: “Yeah, I had to figure a way out of the contract, and the way out was easy. Piss Bill Watts off, and he’ll fire you. So I went to him and said, ‘I’m going into rehab, man, I think I need help.’ So he fired me for going into rehab. That’s what kind of f**kin’ guy he is.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.